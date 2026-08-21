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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta opens skill, health centres in Moti Nagar

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta opens skill, health centres in Moti Nagar

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta and MLA Harish Khurana during the inauguration of a skills centre at Moti Nagar.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a Jan Kaushal Kendra and a Swayam Swasthya Kendra in Moti Nagar, aimed at providing youth with AI-based skills and strengthening access to healthcare services at the neighbourhood level.

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The two centres have been established through the efforts of the Madan Lal Khurana Foundation. Gupta said the initiative would help bridge the gap between traditional education and emerging technologies, preparing young people for future employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

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She said the Jan Kaushal Kendra would provide training in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, noting that even senior citizens were showing interest in learning about AI. The initiative is also aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated goal of equipping one crore young people with AI skills, she said.

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Inaugurating the Swayam Swasthya Kendra, Gupta said access to healthcare at the local level was as important as education and skill development. The centre will offer tests including CBC, LFT, KFT, blood sugar, thyroid, cholesterol etc.

MLA Harish Khurana, Umang Bajaj and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration.

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