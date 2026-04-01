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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stresses time-bound execution of Budget projects

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stresses time-bound execution of Budget projects

Mandates real-time monitoring through CM Pragati Portal

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. File photo
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Monday directed all departments to ensure strict timelines for development works announced in the 2026–27 Budget, while mandating real-time monitoring of projects through the CM Pragati Portal to improve accountability and execution.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting at Delhi Secretariat, attended by senior officials including Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, the Chief Minister said timely delivery of projects was crucial to achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

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Gupta added that all major works must be closely tracked through the CM Pragati Portal, with departments required to upload regular updates on progress, timelines and milestones.

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She instructed the officials concerned to set short-term targets, ranging from 15 days to a month, to ensure continuous monitoring and early identification of delays.

The Chief Minister warned that delays in execution would no longer be tolerated. She directed departments to adopt a structured, time-bound approach across all stages, from tendering to completion, and to immediately escalate bottlenecks for resolution.

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Highlighting the need for coordination, Gupta called for parallel execution of projects across departments to prevent cascading delays. She stressed the optimal utilisation of budgetary resources and greater efficiency in implementation to ensure that benefits reached citizens without lag.

The government has set a target to complete all major projects before 2029, with clearly defined timelines, irrespective of scale. Gupta also urged departments to maximise utilisation of Central funds, noting that performance-linked allocations could significantly accelerate development.

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