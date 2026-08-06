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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stresses timely delivery of welfare benefits

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stresses timely delivery of welfare benefits

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo.
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Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta on Wednesday heard grievances from residents across the capital during a public hearing at Jan Seva Sadan and directed officials to ensure time-bound resolution of complaints related to pensions, healthcare, education, property matters and welfare schemes.

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Taking serious note of pension-related complaints, the CM directed officials to examine each case individually and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their pensions within the stipulated timeframe.

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A large number of women also met the CM during the public hearing and expressed their appreciation for the recently launched Delhi Laxmi Yojana. They described the scheme as a significant step towards women’s economic empowerment, saying it would help strengthen financial security and self-reliance among women.

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CM Gupta said the public hearing mechanism was not merely a platform for registering complaints but a bridge of trust between the government and citizens. Gupta reiterated that the government was committed to providing citizens with a transparent, accountable and responsive administration and would continue to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism through regular Jan Sunwai sessions.

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