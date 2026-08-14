Delhi CM Rekha inaugurates 2 slip road bridges in Kondli

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated two newly constructed two-lane slip road bridges over the Ghazipur Drain and Hindon Canal at Kondli in East Delhi. The project is aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic pressure on the existing Kondli Bridge.

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The new bridges are expected to provide an alternative route for commuters travelling between Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur, Kondli, Noida and adjoining areas, benefiting lakhs of residents and reducing traffic conflicts at the main intersection.

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Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, Patparganj MLA Ravindra Singh Negi, Trilokpuri MLA Ravi Kant and senior officials were also present at the inauguration.

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Malhotra said the project would strengthen connectivity in the area and make daily commuting smoother for residents of Trilokpuri, Kondli and Patparganj. He said development works that had remained pending for years had gained momentum under the Rekha Gupta government.

CM Gupta said the project had been approved several years ago but could not progress due to pending processes and approvals. After the new government took charge, the required NOCs and approvals were secured and funds were allocated, allowing the project to be completed and opened to the public.

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She said strengthening Delhi’s road network, reducing traffic congestion and improving connectivity were among the government’s priorities. The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to modernise the city’s drainage network, saying inadequate maintenance and de-silting of old drains had contributed to waterlogging during rains.

According to the Delhi Government, the new slip roads will reduce the convergence of traffic moving towards Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and Noida, thereby easing congestion during peak hours.

The new route will improve connectivity between Chand Cinema Road, Ghazipur Road and Kondli Bridge and provide an alternative route for commuters travelling through the Ghazipur Dairy Farm Road area.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the bridges would offer residents of Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and adjoining areas a better commuting option while reducing pressure on the existing Kondli Bridge.

The bridges have been constructed on 1,200-mm-diameter RCC cast-in-situ pile foundations. Steel plate girders have also been used to construct footpaths along the bridges, providing safer pedestrian movement.