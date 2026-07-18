DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha inaugurates 45 Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs

Delhi CM Rekha inaugurates 45 Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs

Launches Rs 14.25-cr development projects in Tri Nagar

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 45 new Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs across the Capital from Shakurpur, saying the initiative marks a major step towards ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for every resident.

Advertisement

With the latest addition, more than 415 Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs are now operational across Delhi, providing primary healthcare services closer to people's homes. The Chief Minister said the government is on track to achieve its target of establishing over 1,100 such centres across the city.

Advertisement

“The objective is to ensure that no citizen has to travel long distances for basic medical care and that quality treatment is available in time,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the health centres would offer general outpatient services, maternal and child healthcare, routine immunisation, free screening for non-communicable diseases, essential medicines, health counselling and nearly 80 types of free diagnostic tests.

She said the facilities would also focus on disease prevention, early diagnosis and promoting healthier lifestyles through regular health check-ups, yoga and exercise.

Advertisement

The programme was attended by Tri Nagar MLA Tilak Ram Gupta, senior Health Department officials, doctors, nursing staff and local residents.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated development projects worth Rs 14.25 crore in the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency. The works include reconstruction of five roads and a drain in the Netaji Subhash Place area, beautification of Samrat Enclave Market and development works at Gurjar Chaupal, Saini Chaupal and the Shakurpur cremation ground.

She also inaugurated eight Public Works Department (PWD) roads built at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore, including Lawrence Road, Maharshi Parashuram Marg, Parwana Road, G&H Shakurpur Road, Ekalavya Marg, Thiruvalluvar Marg and Veer Hemu Marg.

Highlighting the government's development agenda, Gupta said infrastructure and civic projects were being undertaken on a large scale across all Assembly constituencies. She said the focus is on improving roads, drains, colonies and slum clusters while strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Claiming that Tri Nagar had long suffered from inadequate civic infrastructure, the Chief Minister said the area is now witnessing extensive development works.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts