Delhi CM Rekha inaugurates 45 Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 45 new Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs across the Capital from Shakurpur, saying the initiative marks a major step towards ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for every resident.

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With the latest addition, more than 415 Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs are now operational across Delhi, providing primary healthcare services closer to people's homes. The Chief Minister said the government is on track to achieve its target of establishing over 1,100 such centres across the city.

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“The objective is to ensure that no citizen has to travel long distances for basic medical care and that quality treatment is available in time,” Gupta said.

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The Chief Minister said the health centres would offer general outpatient services, maternal and child healthcare, routine immunisation, free screening for non-communicable diseases, essential medicines, health counselling and nearly 80 types of free diagnostic tests.

She said the facilities would also focus on disease prevention, early diagnosis and promoting healthier lifestyles through regular health check-ups, yoga and exercise.

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The programme was attended by Tri Nagar MLA Tilak Ram Gupta, senior Health Department officials, doctors, nursing staff and local residents.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated development projects worth Rs 14.25 crore in the Tri Nagar Assembly constituency. The works include reconstruction of five roads and a drain in the Netaji Subhash Place area, beautification of Samrat Enclave Market and development works at Gurjar Chaupal, Saini Chaupal and the Shakurpur cremation ground.

She also inaugurated eight Public Works Department (PWD) roads built at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore, including Lawrence Road, Maharshi Parashuram Marg, Parwana Road, G&H Shakurpur Road, Ekalavya Marg, Thiruvalluvar Marg and Veer Hemu Marg.

Highlighting the government's development agenda, Gupta said infrastructure and civic projects were being undertaken on a large scale across all Assembly constituencies. She said the focus is on improving roads, drains, colonies and slum clusters while strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Claiming that Tri Nagar had long suffered from inadequate civic infrastructure, the Chief Minister said the area is now witnessing extensive development works.