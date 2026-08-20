Delhi CM Rekha, L-G flag off 200 electric buses

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday flagged off 200 new zero-emission buses from the Delhi University Sports Complex, taking the city’s electric bus fleet to over 5,000.

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The event also saw the launch of 56 dedicated ‘Ladies Special’ electric bus services, Delhi-Karnal interstate e-bus service and a public EV charging station at DTC’s Rajghat Depot-1.

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The new fleet comprises 88 12-metre electric buses and 112 DEVI 9-metre electric buses. With the induction of these buses, Delhi's electric bus fleet has crossed the 5,000 mark. The total DTC bus fleet has now reached around 6,800. The government plans to expand the fleet to around 14,000 buses by 2028-29 and eventually convert all DTC buses to electric vehicles.

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The ‘Ladies Special’ services comprise 30 trips on 15 high-demand routes and 26 University Ladies Special trips on 13 routes. The services will operate during morning and evening peak hours, connecting major employment and institutional hubs as well as Delhi University colleges, including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, LSR, Gargi College, ARSD and Hansraj College.

Women police personnel and Home Guard marshals have been deployed on the dedicated buses, which will be operated by female staff. Panic buttons installed in the buses have also been integrated with the Delhi Police 112 emergency response system, following directions issued by the L-G during review meetings on women’s safety in June.

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The Delhi-Karnal e-bus service will operate five electric, air-conditioned buses, with 10 trips scheduled daily in each direction. The fare from Kashmere Gate to Karnal has been fixed at around Rs 212, with the route covering Singhu Border, Rai, Bahalgarh, Murthal, Gannaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Madhuban.

The public charging station at Rajghat Depot-1 has four 240-kW chargers capable of charging electric buses, heavy commercial vehicles and electric cars.

L-G Sandhu said the initiatives would strengthen clean mobility and connectivity in the Capital.

CM Gupta said the expansion of electric buses was aimed at making public transport cleaner, safer and more convenient.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said concrete measures had helped DTC turn profitable this year and reiterated the government’s target of expanding the city’s bus fleet to 14,000 by 2028-29.