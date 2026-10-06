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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha launches cashless medical facility for 50K Jal Board pensioners

Delhi CM Rekha launches cashless medical facility for 50K Jal Board pensioners

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta during the launch of a cashless medical facility for over 50,000 Delhi Jal Board pensioners. Tribune photo
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a cashless medical facility for more than 50,000 Delhi Jal Board pensioners, allowing them to access treatment without making upfront payments and subsequently seeking reimbursement.

The facility, launched under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, will provide cashless treatment and medical tests through a single-window system, simplifying the process for pensioners and their families.

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Gupta said DJB pensioners had spent a significant part of their lives serving Delhi and it was the government’s responsibility to ensure they received healthcare in an easy and dignified manner after retirement.

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Earlier, pensioners had to bear medical expenses from their own pockets and subsequently undergo a lengthy reimbursement process. The Chief Minister said the new system was aimed at addressing these difficulties and making government services more accessible.

“There were several hurdles and challenges in implementing the system, but the government overcame them and dedicated the facility to pensioners,” Gupta said.

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She said the government’s objective was not merely to launch schemes but to create systems that made people’s lives easier. The facility, she added, was also a mark of respect and gratitude towards employees who had served the Delhi Jal Board for years.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma said more than 50,000 pensioners would benefit from the initiative. “This is not merely a medical facility, but also a reflection of the respect and sense of responsibility towards employees who made a significant contribution to providing water and sewer services to households across Delhi for years,” he said.

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