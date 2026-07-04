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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha opens mango fest

Delhi CM Rekha opens mango fest

Event to remain open to visitors from 12 noon to 9 pm till July 5

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta and Cabinet ministers during the inauguration of the mango festival on Friday.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the three-day 35th Annual Mango Festival at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. Over 400 mango varieties from across the country are on display at the fest.

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Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present during the inauguration of the festival, organised by the Delhi Tourism Department. The event will remain open to visitors from 12 pm to 9 pm till July 5.

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Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta described the mango not only as the “King of Fruits” but also as a symbol of India’s cultural identity and family traditions. Urging people to visit the festival, the Chief Minister said Indian mangoes have earned global recognition for their quality and popularity, adding that “mango diplomacy” has strengthened India’s cultural and diplomatic relations with other countries.

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Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said mango growers from across the country are participating in the festival, giving visitors an opportunity to learn about mango cultivation, production techniques and different varieties.

The festival features over 400 mango varieties, along with exhibitions by agricultural universities, research institutions, farmer organisations and mango growers from across the country.

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Visitors can also take part in a mango-eating challenge, “Sau Hai Daam, Jitne Khao Aam”, enjoy cultural performances, visit a dedicated kids’ zone and purchase fresh mangoes, processed products and mango saplings.

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