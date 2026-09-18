Delhi’s political calendar on Thursday took a distinctly public-service turn as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta used Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday to launch and participate in a series of welfare initiatives, from blood and organ donation to services for workers and gig workers.

The programmes were held under the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, running from September 17 to October 17. The campaign combines BJP’s political messaging around Modi’s 25 years in public life with government and party-led service activities across the Capital.

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At a mega blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium, CM Gupta donated blood. The camp collected 2,080 units, with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, Delhi ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries also participating.

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Gupta urged eligible people who could not donate on Thursday to come forward at a later date, presenting blood donation as a practical act of support for patients who need transfusions.

Nabin also donated blood at the party’s Central Office in New Delhi. He described September 17 as ‘Seva Diwas’ and linked the campaign to Modi’s 25 years in public service.

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The Delhi Government also launched an online organ donation pledge portal, allowing residents to register their intention to donate organs and obtain a digital pledge certificate. Gupta became the first person to register and pledged to donate her organs. According to the certificate, she has pledged to donate her heart, intestine, pancreas, liver, kidneys, lungs, bones and other vital organs.

The government has also made the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) operational at GB Pant Hospital. The move is aimed at improving coordination around organ and tissue donation and transplant-related activities in Delhi.

The government’s campaign extended beyond donation drives. In Shalimar Bagh, CM Gupta inaugurated a ‘Namo Shramik Seva Kendra’ and a rest area for gig workers.

The centre is intended to bring worker-related government services under one roof, including registration and renewal, document verification, application status, welfare scheme information and assistance with claims.

Delhi’s Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said 13 such centres would be opened in the first phase. He also announced plans for training workers in technical skills and foreign languages to create employment opportunities overseas.

The government said health vehicles would also visit workplaces for regular worker health check-ups.

CM Gupta also participated in a 108-Kundiya Yajna at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham in Alipur, praying for Modi’s health, longevity and continued service to the country.

The BJP, meanwhile, urged supporters across the country to mark the occasion with blood donation and an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ campaign, under which 1.25 lakh earthen lamps illuminated Kartavya Path.