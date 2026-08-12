Delhi CM Rekha targets previous AAP govt over financial indiscipline, unspent funds

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the previous AAP government over alleged financial mismanagement and underutilisation of public funds, citing findings of CAG reports that were tabled earlier during the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly.

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Reiterating her government’s commitment to transparency and fiscal discipline, Gupta said every rupee of public money would now be utilised in a transparent manner for improving public services.

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“Every rupee must deliver better roads, schools, healthcare, transport and public services. The Delhi Government remains committed to transparent governance, fiscal discipline and institutional accountability,” she said.

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CM Gupta alleged that the CAG reports should have been presented in the House much earlier but were kept away from the public by the previous government. She also claimed that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had been rendered defunct during the AAP regime.

She alleged that the previous government suffered from financial indiscipline and failed to fully utilise funds allocated under the 2024-25 Budget.

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“Out of the Rs 80,798 crore Budget in 2024-25, the previous government could manage to spend only Rs 61,000 crore,” she said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous government also failed to fully utilise funds provided by the Centre for cleaning the Yamuna, tackling air pollution, reducing garbage dumps and improving roads. She accused the AAP government of delaying Delhi Metro projects by not paying its share and returning Central funds for the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Gupta also alleged that funds meant for schools of excellence and a transparent ration card system were not properly utilised. She claimed that 32 schemes involving more than Rs 1,500 crore were announced but the sanctioned funds were not fully utilised.

Targeting the previous government over its welfare promises, Gupta said it had failed to launch the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana despite announcing monthly financial assistance for women.

“The termite in the system dates back to their era. The BJP Government is now spraying pesticide to control the decay,” she said.

CM Gupta also criticised the previous government over GST refunds to businesses, claiming that Rs 695 crore was issued as refunds in one year during the AAP regime, compared with Rs 1,313 crore issued by her government in a year.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said CAG Report No. 1 primarily contains audit observations, findings and conclusions relating to various departments of the Delhi Government for 2022-23.

The report includes observations concerning revenue loss in stamp duty and registration fees, unnecessary expenditure by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, power subsidy policy, payments related to GTB Hospital, irregularities in DSIIDC, shortcomings in the e-procurement system, PWD-related matters, construction of a new block at LNJP Hospital and issues concerning the Delhi Transport Corporation and the Delhi Jal Board.

The Speaker also referred to the State Finances Audit Report, Report No. 2 of 2026, which has been discussed during the session.

He said the reports would now be forwarded to the departments concerned for their action taken notes. The responses would subsequently be examined by the Public Accounts Committee, which would take further action based on the departments’ replies.