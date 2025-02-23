DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM says govt exchequer left empty by previous regime; assures bringing women aid scheme

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva says the government’s only agenda is to ensure a developed Delhi and solve the problems of the people
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva at the Legislature Party Meeting at party office in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleged on Sunday that the previous AAP government had left an “empty public exchequer” before the BJP dispensation, and assured that the Rs 2,500 monthly payment scheme for women would be implemented with detailed planning.

Gupta attended a meeting along with other BJP MLAs at the state party office ahead of the first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly scheduled on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the newly appointed chief minister said several phases of meetings had been held with officers to discuss the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be paid to the eligible women in Delhi.

“The condition which the (previous) government has left for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer empty,” she said in response to a question about the preparation to implement the scheme.

Gupta, however, assured that the scheme would surely be implemented with detailed planning.

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP government’s only agenda was to ensure a developed Delhi and solve the problems of the people.

