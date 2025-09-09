DT
Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat

Bomb Detection and Disposal Teams at both locations conduct thorough checks and scans
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:04 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
The email contained threats indicating possible explosions at MAMC around 2:45 pm and at the CM Secretariat by 3:30 pm. Representative Image/iStock
The Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) on Tuesday received bomb related threats via email, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

According to police, the email contained threats indicating possible explosions at MAMC around 2:45 pm and at the CM Secretariat by 3:30 pm.

Upon receipt of the threat, immediate and coordinated action was initiated as per the established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), they added. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Teams (BDDS/BDT) were deployed at both locations to conduct thorough checks and scans, an official said.

“Appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety and security of all people present at both locations, the official added.

Preliminary assessment of the threat email shows similarity with previous such hoax emails, and there are indications that the message might have been intended for a location in another state.

However, the email is being treated with full seriousness, and all SOPs are being meticulously followed, the official added.

Additional DCP1 (Central) and the Station House Officer (SHO), IP Estate are present at the CM Secretariat overseeing the situation. The SHO, Cyber Cell (Central) is currently examining the origin and authenticity of the threat email, the official mentioned.

Relevant agencies including the District Disaster Management Authority, Traffic Police and the Special Cell of Delhi Police have been informed and are assisting in the response, the cop said.

