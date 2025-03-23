DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM targets AAP for questioning BJP government’s commitment to patriotism

Delhi CM targets AAP for questioning BJP government’s commitment to patriotism

Rekha Gupta unveiled a new statue of Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:22 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Satish Upadhyay and others during the unveiling of a new statue of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday unveiled a new statue of Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar.  She criticised the opposition for questioning the BJP government's commitment to patriotism.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, she recalled how they had earlier raised a furore over Bhagat Singh's picture after her government took office.

"They asked questions, but when Bhagat Singh's statue was broken earlier, they never spoke about its repair. Where was their patriotism then? Today on Shaheed Diwas, we have installed a new statue because we truly honour our national heroes," she said addressing the gathering.

Advertisement

The CM said "it is a very special occasion for me as two important people in my life" — Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyaya and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj — "are present here".

"I want to tell Bansuri that she has a lot of work ahead in carrying forward the legacy of former CM Sushma Swaraj," she added.

Advertisement

The unveiling comes amid a political controversy that erupted last month over the damaged statue of Bhagat Singh at the same park.

Upadhyaya had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA of neglecting the statue's condition.

The AAP had earlier accused the BJP government of removing the pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar from the CM’s office after assuming power. The BJP, however, rubbished the charges and accused the AAP of using the controversy to divert attention from corruption allegations against its leaders.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper