Delhi CM targets AAP for questioning BJP government’s commitment to patriotism

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday unveiled a new statue of Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar. She criticised the opposition for questioning the BJP government's commitment to patriotism.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, she recalled how they had earlier raised a furore over Bhagat Singh's picture after her government took office.

"They asked questions, but when Bhagat Singh's statue was broken earlier, they never spoke about its repair. Where was their patriotism then? Today on Shaheed Diwas, we have installed a new statue because we truly honour our national heroes," she said addressing the gathering.

Advertisement

The CM said "it is a very special occasion for me as two important people in my life" — Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyaya and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj — "are present here".

"I want to tell Bansuri that she has a lot of work ahead in carrying forward the legacy of former CM Sushma Swaraj," she added.

Advertisement

The unveiling comes amid a political controversy that erupted last month over the damaged statue of Bhagat Singh at the same park.

Upadhyaya had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA of neglecting the statue's condition.

The AAP had earlier accused the BJP government of removing the pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar from the CM’s office after assuming power. The BJP, however, rubbished the charges and accused the AAP of using the controversy to divert attention from corruption allegations against its leaders.