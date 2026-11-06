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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM unveils Syama Mookerjee’s statue, calls on youth to uphold national unity

Delhi CM unveils Syama Mookerjee’s statue, calls on youth to uphold national unity

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: ANI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday unveiled a statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College for Women to mark his 125th birth anniversary, urging students to draw inspiration from his dedication, sacrifice and commitment to national unity.

Addressing students, faculty members and other dignitaries at the college, the Chief Minister said, “Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s contribution to realising the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ will remain an enduring source of inspiration.”

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She urged young people to learn about his life and struggles, saying, “Young people must draw inspiration from his dedication and sacrifice for the nation.”

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Highlighting Mukherjee’s contribution to national integration, Gupta described him as a great nationalist who gave up his position and prestige for the unity and integrity of the country.

She said he believed that India could not have two systems of governance, two constitutions and two flags. Regarding Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India, he fought for its integration and demonstrated his commitment to national unity throughout his life, she added.

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The Chief Minister said the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a fitting tribute to Mukherjee’s ideals and resolve.

She highlighted India's growing global standing, citing its achievements in yoga, science, space exploration and modern infrastructure, as well as its assistance to several countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emphasising that patriotism must translate into action, Gupta said love for the nation should not remain confined to words and that every individual must contribute to the country's development through their work and responsibilities.

During her interaction with students, the Chief Minister also assured them of the Delhi Government's support in improving educational facilities and addressing their concerns.

Responding to demands for better infrastructure and a hostel at the college, she said the government would extend support to provide hostel facilities for students and help create a better academic environment.

Reiterating the government's commitment to women's education and safety, Gupta said providing girls with a safe

and conducive environment to pursue their aspirations remained a priority.

She said the Centre and the Delhi Government were working together under the leadership of the Prime Minister to create better opportunities for girls.

Assuring students of her support, she said the government would stand by them whenever they faced difficulties and work towards ensuring their education, safety and a better future.

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