Delhi CM vows to strengthen DU’s global rank, stresses on education as core priority

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was honoured at a special ceremony held at the Convention Centre of Delhi University (DU) on Friday, marking her first visit to the university since assuming office.

Addressing the gathering, the CM emphasised her government’s commitment to further enhancing DU’s global reputation and reiterated the pivotal role the institution has played in shaping India’s intellectual and cultural landscape.

Calling DU an “example of quality education”, CM Gupta said the university had consistently produced outstanding leaders, artists, social reformers and thinkers, who have made notable contributions both nationally and internationally. “Returning here fills me with a deep sense of pride. I am proud to be an alumna of this prestigious university,” she said.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her own student days at the university, the CM recalled the achievements of numerous women who studied here and went on to break barriers across fields.

She commended the university’s historical contributions to women’s education, especially the efforts made during the Partition era when Camp College was set up to ensure that displaced women could continue their studies.

Advertisement

Reiterating the government’s support, CM Gupta assured that no university-related work would be hampered due to administrative hurdles. “The government will ensure that DU’s ’s growth continues unhindered. Our focus is on strengthening the education system to guarantee that no student faces barriers in accessing education,” she said.

She also announced that under the Viksit Delhi Budget-2025, the Delhi Government had allocated Rs 19,291 crore for education — constituting 19.29 per cent of the total Budget. “A strong education system lays the foundation for a strong nation,” she noted, underlining the government’s vision to ensure quality education from kindergarten to college for every student in the capital.

The event marked a renewed partnership between DU and the Delhi Government, with shared goals of academic excellence, inclusivity and global recognition.