icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM warns pvt schools against arbitrary practices, threatens takeover by govt

Delhi CM warns pvt schools against arbitrary practices, threatens takeover by govt

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
She directed schools to allow parents the freedom to purchase books, uniforms and stationery from vendors of their choice.
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday issued a stern warning to private schools against arbitrary practices, directing them to allow parents the freedom to purchase books, uniforms and stationery from vendors of their choice. Failure to follow instructions would invite strict action, including possible government takeover, she added.

Advertisement

CM Gupta said all private schools must prominently display a written declaration on their notice boards, websites and in-house stores stating that parents were not bound to buy items from a single vendor. “No parent can be compelled to purchase from the school or any designated seller. Schools may suggest vendors but cannot make it mandatory for parents to buy from them,” she said.

Advertisement

Calling the issue a serious concern, Gupta emphasised that the directive was not routine and warned of the “strictest possible action” in case of non-compliance. She added that her government was committed to ensuring transparency and reducing financial burden on parents.

Advertisement

Gupta said she would personally conduct surprise inspections based on complaints received from parents. “This is not symbolic. Parents have written to me to inform me where inspections should be carried out. I will visit all such places where irregularities are reported,” she said, inviting further feedback from the public.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts