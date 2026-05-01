Delhi CM warns pvt schools against arbitrary practices, threatens takeover by govt

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday issued a stern warning to private schools against arbitrary practices, directing them to allow parents the freedom to purchase books, uniforms and stationery from vendors of their choice. Failure to follow instructions would invite strict action, including possible government takeover, she added.

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CM Gupta said all private schools must prominently display a written declaration on their notice boards, websites and in-house stores stating that parents were not bound to buy items from a single vendor. “No parent can be compelled to purchase from the school or any designated seller. Schools may suggest vendors but cannot make it mandatory for parents to buy from them,” she said.

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Calling the issue a serious concern, Gupta emphasised that the directive was not routine and warned of the “strictest possible action” in case of non-compliance. She added that her government was committed to ensuring transparency and reducing financial burden on parents.

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Gupta said she would personally conduct surprise inspections based on complaints received from parents. “This is not symbolic. Parents have written to me to inform me where inspections should be carried out. I will visit all such places where irregularities are reported,” she said, inviting further feedback from the public.