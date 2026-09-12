Delhi CM welcomes BRICS delegates, global leaders

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday extended a warm welcome to leaders, delegates and distinguished guests arriving in the national capital for the BRICS Summit 2026, describing the hosting of the summit as a moment of “honour and pride” for Delhi.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, “Delhi extends a warm welcome to the leaders, delegates and distinguished guests arriving for the BRICS Summit.” She said Delhi welcomed the guests to experience a Capital shaped by centuries of history, enriched by many cultures and guided by the Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

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Referring to India’s global engagement, the Chief Minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat has brought greater confidence, balance and purpose to global engagement, with dialogue, trust and shared progress at its core.”

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Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other global leaders are expected to attend the summit, which begins on Saturday.

The two-day summit, hosted by India, is expected to focus on strengthening collective resilience in areas, including food and energy security, health, disaster risk reduction and critical supply chains.

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Plan your journey well in advance

The authorities will enforce traffic restrictions, diversions and regulated vehicular movement across several key corridors in the national capital on Saturday in view of the summit. The affected road network encompasses prominent central stretches, including areas around India Gate, Kartavya Path, Janpath, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road and Pragati Maidan, along with several connecting routes. Commuters traveling through or towards the impacted zones are advised to plan their journeys well in advance, factor in extra travel time and switch to the Metro, wherever possible.

Metro services to start at 6 am on Sunday

With several roads in the Capital closed for the BRICS Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that Metro train services on all lines will commence at 6 am on Sunday, September 13, to facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public. Passengers and students have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, the DMRC said.