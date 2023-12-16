Delhi colder than Shimla at 4.9°C

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The Capital on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9°C, which was even below Shimla’s minimum temperature at 6.8°C. However, the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

The minimum temperature was four degrees below normal while the maximum temperature settled at 25.4°C, two notches above normal.

With the temperature dipping down, the daily average Air Quality Index was clocked at 323 on the basis of 35 out of 40 stations.

