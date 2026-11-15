Delhi conducted 450 MSME workshops in five months, onboarding 600 enterprises

The Delhi Government has conducted 450 training workshops for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in less than five months, with 19,931 entrepreneurs participating and 600 enterprises being onboarded onto e-commerce platforms, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday.

The workshops, organised under the Centre’s Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, were held at 28 locations across the Capital between June 25 and November 13. The programme aims to strengthen the capacity of small businesses by providing training, financial guidance and access to wider markets.

Reviewing the progress of the initiative at a meeting on the key works of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), which functions under his department, Sirsa said the government was working to ensure that even small, home-based businesses had access to the same market opportunities and guidance as larger companies.

“A person running a business from one room in Bawana or Sangam Vihar deserves the same access to markets, credit and guidance as a large company. We are taking that support to their doorstep, and we will not stop at training,” Sirsa said.

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The workshops, attended entirely by representatives of micro enterprises, were organised in industrial and residential areas, including Bawana, Narela, Okhla, Mundka, Nangloi, Jahangirpuri and Sangam Vihar.

Of the total participants, 3,906 represented women-led enterprises, while 2,191 belonged to Scheduled Caste-owned enterprises, 273 to Scheduled Tribe-owned enterprises and 334 to enterprises owned by persons with disabilities.

The training sessions covered financial discipline, supply chain management, cyber security, environmental, social and governance (ESG) awareness, women’s entrepreneurship and selling through digital platforms.

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Of the 600 enterprises onboarded so far, 244 have joined the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), while 17 have registered on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The remaining enterprises have been onboarded onto private platforms, including Flipkart (44), Amazon (10) and Meesho, JioMart, Instamart and Blinkit (285).

The programme has also helped several small entrepreneurs expand their businesses beyond local markets. Praveen Gola, who sells farm-fresh honey under the brand Honeywali, said the training had helped her explore additional digital platforms and secure a bulk order.

“With the guidance received, I successfully onboarded onto additional digital platforms and secured a bulk order,” the founder said.

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The initiative envisages a total of 824 workshops, with Sirsa setting January 2027 as the deadline for completing the training. Delhi currently has 12.64 lakh enterprises registered on the Udyam portal.

“Our objective is to create an enabling business environment in Delhi, where home-based enterprises can access markets across the country and the Capital emerges as a preferred destination for investment and industrial growth. Small enterprises remain a key priority in this vision,” Sirsa said.