DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Cong chief demands probe into Rs 6K crore 'Yamuna cleaning scam'

Delhi Cong chief demands probe into Rs 6K crore 'Yamuna cleaning scam'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:35 AM Nov 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Devender Yadav. File
Advertisement

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav has written to the Lieutenant-Governor demanding a comprehensive probe into what he termed a 'Rs 6,856 crore scam' by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the name of cleaning the Yamuna.

Advertisement

Yadav alleged that both the AAP and the BJP had “played with the sentiments of Delhi's people”. He said that despite huge expenditure over the years, the condition of the river was still deplorable.

Advertisement

“The BJP and the AAP were not at all serious about the health of the residents, as for over 11 years, the Kejriwal government and the Rekha Gupta government for the last 8 months had failed to control air and water pollution. Shockingly, 15 out of 100 deaths occurring in the Capital were due to pollution,” Yadav stated.

Advertisement

Citing a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), he said that “despite spending Rs 6,856 crore on cleaning the Yamuna from 2017 to 2022, there has been no significant improvement in the condition of the river.”

Yadav said the Yamuna held deep cultural and religious importance for Delhiites, yet successive governments “only misled the people with false promises about cleaning the river, but did not do any work at the ground level.”

Advertisement

Highlighting the lack of progress, Yadav said, “Out of the 37 treatment plants, 26 are not working as per standards and 171 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage from Wazirabad and Okhla Barrages falls directly into the Yamuna.” He urged for immediate intervention and accountability.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts