Delhi Cong chief urges BJP to prioritise public welfare

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav called on the BJP government to focus on welfare of people and the development of Delhi, rather than being distracted by the tactics of AAP MLAs.

Yadav criticised the AAP for attempting to block the tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which he claims former AAP chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi tried to conceal to cover up corruption in the implementation of the liquor policy and construction of the “Sheesh Mahal” using taxpayers’ money.

“The BJP government must focus on the welfare of people and the development of the Capital, rather than play into the hands of AAP MLAs who will use every trick to prevent the CAG reports from being presented,” Yadav said.

“Kejriwal and Atishi tried to hide the truth to cover up unprecedented corruption. Now, it’s the duty of the BJP government to ensure these reports are made public,” he said.

Yadav also warned that the first day of the newly convened Assembly session demonstrated how AAP would employ disruptive tactics to block the CAG reports from being tabled. “If the BJP allows this, the public will certainly conclude that both BJP and AAP are working together to cover up the AAP government’s corruption,” he said.

Yadav appealed to the new Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, to be vigilant against such tactics. “Vijender knows AAP’s strategy well and he must not let their tactics sabotage the BJP government’s efforts to table the CAG reports,” he stated.

Yadav urged the BJP government to prioritise fulfilling election promises. “Delhi needs to be restored to its former beauty, a city that was well-maintained under the Congress after 15 years of golden rule,” Yadav concluded.