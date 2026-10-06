Delhi Cong opposes demolition of houses at Aali village

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Monday opposed the proposed demolition of houses at Aali village, demanding that around 25,000 residents should not be displaced without being provided alternative housing under an in-situ rehabilitation policy.

Yadav visited Main Chowk near Shiv Mandir in Aali village and met residents affected by the demolition action. He alleged that around 1,800-2,000 houses were facing demolition and questioned where the residents would go if their homes were razed without any rehabilitation or alternative accommodation.

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The Congress leader said many families had been living in the area for 70-80 years and alleged that the BJP government and the DDA were attempting to remove poor residents from Delhi under the pretext of court orders.

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“The BJP government should tell where 25,000 people of Aali village will go after their houses are demolished,” Yadav said, demanding that the demolition be stopped on humanitarian grounds until alternative housing was provided.

He also accused the BJP of going back on assurances made during the Delhi Assembly elections that slums and houses would not be demolished without rehabilitation. Yadav said the Congress had followed a “jhuggi wahi, makaan” approach, under which affected residents were provided alternative accommodation.

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Yadav said residents had expressed concern over their homes, livelihoods and children’s education. He alleged that no compensation or alternative housing had been announced for the affected families.

The Congress leader assured residents that the party would continue to raise their concerns and stand with them during the ongoing crisis.