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Home / Delhi / Delhi Cong seeks probe into girl's 'suicide'

Delhi Cong seeks probe into girl's 'suicide'

Calls for counselling in schools

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Devender Yadav. file
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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Saturday demanded an impartial, high-level inquiry into the alleged suicide of a girl student at a government school in Krishna Nagar, East Delhi. He also called for regular psychological counselling and mandatory safety audits in government schools.

Expressing condolences to the girl’s family, Yadav described the incident as deeply distressing and said it raised serious concerns about student safety and the education system. He said the Congress stood with the bereaved family and demanded that the circumstances leading to the incident be investigated. He said strict action should be taken if any negligence was established.

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Yadav said the Delhi Government must address students’ mental and emotional well-being alongside their physical safety. He called for regular counselling sessions by trained psychologists in all government schools to help students discuss stress, fear, depression and personal difficulties without hesitation.

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He also proposed forming volunteer support groups involving teachers, parents, trained counsellors and social organisations to help students build confidence and receive timely assistance.

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