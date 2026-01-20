Delhi Congress accuses Delhi Govt of inaction on air pollution

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Monday accused the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government of failing to take concrete and long-term measures to curb air pollution, warning that the national capital continues to remain a “gas chamber” for most of the year.

Yadav said the government’s response to worsening air quality has largely been confined to temporary measures such as ordering the closure of schools when pollution reaches hazardous levels, instead of addressing the root causes of toxic air. He said schools are shut once the Air Quality Index (AQI) breaches 400 under the implementation of GRAP-4, severely disrupting education without providing any lasting relief from pollution.

Highlighting the impact on children, Yadav said around 18 lakh students study in Delhi government schools, while nearly 8 lakh children are enrolled in MCD primary schools. He claimed children in the 0–10 age group are affected by pollution by as much as 43 per cent, about five percentage points higher than other age categories.

He added that high concentrations of particulate matter, including PM10 and PM2.5, are affecting people across all age groups, with nearly eight per cent of hospitalised patients being severely impacted due to pollution-related ailments.

The DPCC chief demanded the immediate implementation of regular health check-ups for students in Delhi government and MCD schools to identify pollution-linked illnesses, with free treatment to be provided at government hospitals.

Yadav further alleged that the current government is following the same “inaction” as the previous AAP regime. He claimed that of the 37 active air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 27 are recording AQI levels above 400, while the remaining stations fall in the ‘very poor’ category.

Recalling the Congress government’s tenure in the capital, Yadav said students were earlier subjected to periodic health screenings covering vision, anaemia, dental health, mental health and disabilities. He alleged that government school students have been neglected for more than a decade and urged the Delhi government to urgently revive comprehensive health check-up schemes, particularly for children from economically weaker sections.