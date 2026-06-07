Delhi Congress begins final 2-day round of Talent Hunt programme

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday inaugurated the final two-day round of the National Talent Hunt programme at the party’s Rajiv Bhawan headquarters. He said the initiative aims to identify and groom talented workers for roles as spokespersons, research coordinators and publicity coordinators.

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Organised by the Congress National Talent Hunt team, the programme provides a platform for aspiring party workers and young members to showcase their abilities and contribute to the party’s communication and outreach efforts.

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Addressing the inaugural session, Yadav said the initiative was launched under the guidance of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to strengthen the party’s communication network at the grassroots, state and national levels.

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He said the talent hunt, which started in Delhi on March 17, encourages participants to engage with issues affecting the country and understand the Congress ideology. Candidates selected through the process will get opportunities to serve as spokespersons, research coordinators and publicity coordinators within the organisation.

Yadav said the programme reflects the party’s commitment to transparency, inclusiveness and merit-based participation. He added that experienced Congress workers and aspiring candidates have been given equal opportunities to contribute ideas and raise public concerns.

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Delhi Congress organisational general secretary and National Talent Hunt convener Anil Bhardwaj said the initiative offers talented workers a direct pathway to become the voice of the Congress. He added that candidates shortlisted during the regional phase had been invited for the final round of assessment.

A jury of experienced experts will evaluate the candidates before

preparing the final list of selected spokespersons, research coordinators and publicity coordinators.