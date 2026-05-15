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Home / Delhi / Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav calls for accountability to strengthen party

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav calls for accountability to strengthen party

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:49 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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DPCC president Devender Yadav. file
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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav on Thursday stressed the need for accountability and responsibility among party office-bearers, saying these are essential to rebuild and strengthen the Congress organisation in the Capital.

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Addressing newly appointed vice presidents and general secretaries at the DPCC headquarters, Yadav said only a responsible and accountable organisational structure could place the party on strong footing in Delhi.

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