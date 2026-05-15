Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav calls for accountability to strengthen party

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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav on Thursday stressed the need for accountability and responsibility among party office-bearers, saying these are essential to rebuild and strengthen the Congress organisation in the Capital.
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Addressing newly appointed vice presidents and general secretaries at the DPCC headquarters, Yadav said only a responsible and accountable organisational structure could place the party on strong footing in Delhi.
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