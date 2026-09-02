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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Congress demands fast-track trial in bus gang-rape

Delhi: Congress demands fast-track trial in bus gang-rape

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Mahila Congress (Delhi) president Pushpa Singh (C), DPCC general secretary Neetu Verma (L) and party leader Nazia Danish during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggawal
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The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday announced protests and marches across all districts of the Capital against the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in a moving bus, accusing the BJP government of “completely failing” on law and order and women’s safety.

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The announcement came as Mahila Congress leaders held a press conference at the DPCC office at Rajiv Bhawan, where they demanded an impartial investigation and fast-track trial in the case.

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Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Singh said the alleged rape of the 16-year-old girl by the driver and conductor of a moving bus had brought back memories of the Nirbhaya case. She accused the BJP government of making tall claims about women’s safety while crimes against women continued to be reported in the Capital.

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Singh demanded that the case be investigated impartially and the accused be tried through a fast-track court and given the severest punishment if found guilty. She also sought a clear accountability mechanism and a time-bound action plan from the Delhi Government and the police to strengthen women’s safety in public transport, on roads and other public spaces.

MC Congress leader Nazia Danish questioned the delay over the August 4 incident coming to light on August 30 and accused the government of attempting to suppress the matter.

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She also questioned Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s alleged silence on crimes against women.

DPCC general secretary Neetu Verma said the law and order situation had left women, children, elderly people and the common man feeling unsafe. She demanded the implementation of safety standards prescribed under the Nirbhaya Act, 2013.

In a statement announcing the protests, the DPCC said the incident had “exposed the falsehood” of the BJP government’s claims regarding women’s safety. Congress workers would hold demonstrations and marches across all districts to demand answers from the government and press for measures to ensure the safety of women and children, the party said.

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