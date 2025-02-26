The Delhi Congress has intensified its scrutiny of the AAP government's controversial excise policy, demanding the swift formation of a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The report highlights significant financial losses and raises concerns over potential political collusion.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav stressed the need for a thorough investigation.

“We want the CAG report to be reviewed by the PAC. There should be a detailed probe into these findings, and those responsible for this mismanagement should be held accountable. The government must ensure that the PAC is formed immediately,” Yadav said.

Yadav also criticized both the AAP and BJP for their roles in the policy’s implementation. He referenced a written complaint, supported by evidence, which accuses the BJP of mishandling the issue, while also questioning the adequacy of the CAG report in addressing these allegations.