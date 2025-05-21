DT
PT
Delhi Congress gears up for grassroots revival under 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'

Delhi Congress gears up for grassroots revival under ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’

Stepping up efforts to revive its organisational strength, the Delhi Congress has drawn up a roadmap to bolster its presence at the grassroots level under its ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'.
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM May 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and DPCC chief Devender Yadav among other dignitaries in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
Stepping up efforts to revive its organisational strength, the Delhi Congress has drawn up a roadmap to bolster its presence at the grassroots level under its ongoing ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’. At a key meeting held at the DPCC headquarters on Tuesday, party president Devender Yadav reviewed the past month’s progress and instructed party functionaries to expedite the formation of block- and district-level committees.

The meeting was attended by district and Lok Sabha observers, along with District and Block Congress Committee presidents. Prominent leaders including AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, former ministers Krishna Tirath, Narendra Nath, Mangat Ram Singhal and Rajender Pal Gautam, and former MLAs Anil Bhardwaj, Hasan Ahmed and Surender Kumar were present.

Yadav directed that the mandalam and sector committees in each block and executive teams in all districts must be constituted at the earliest to ensure that the party’s organisational activities gained momentum across the Capital.

He also lauded the Congress workers and leaders for the successful ‘Jai Hind Yatra’, held to protest against the recent hike in milk prices by Mother Dairy. “The people of Delhi are burdened by rising costs of essentials like milk and LPG cylinders. The BJP government continues to make hollow promises while imposing back-breaking price hikes,” he said.

