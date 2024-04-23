Delhi Congress LS candidates make joint appearance

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 22

With the 18th Lok Sabha elections in the Capital just over a month away, the Congress on Monday introduced its three Delhi candidates.

While their names were announced on April 15, this was their first collective appearance before the media.

Polling in Delhi is scheduled for May 25, with a keenly contested battle expected across seven seats. The AAP will contest four seats — South Delhi, North Delhi, New Delhi and East Delhi, while the Congress will challenge the BJP in Chandni Chowk, Northeast and Northwest Delhi.

At a press conference at the DPCC office in Rajiv Bhawan, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely introduced the candidates: Jai Prakash Agarwal for Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj for Northwest Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar for Northeast Delhi.

Lovely praised the candidates, saying, “These individuals bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their constituencies. Their commitment to development and representation is exemplary.”

Agarwal, former MP from Chandni Chowk, highlighted his extensive parliamentary experience and commitment to the constituency. “Chandni Chowk is Delhi’s heart. It’s unfortunate that it has been neglected for a decade by BJP MPs. During my time with the Congress-led UPA Government, I raised over 1,000 questions in Parliament, always advocating for Chandni Chowk,” Agarwal said.

Udit Raj, former MP from Northwest Delhi and a prominent Dalit leader, emphasised his past achievements and future plans. “During my tenure, I invested over Rs 41 crore in development, surpassing the allocated Rs 25 crore. My priority now is to reignite stalled projects, aligning with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s vision,” Raj stated.

Kanhaiya Kumar, a JNU scholar and former student union president, pointed out “the lack of development” in Northeast Delhi. “For a decade, the BJP MP’s hollow promises have left the constituency grappling with congestion, pollution and unemployment. The Congress is committed to addressing these challenges, especially through an MGNREGA-like scheme for job creation,” Kumar commented.

