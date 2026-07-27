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Home / Delhi / Delhi Congress pays tribute to ex-DPCC chief Shiv Charan Gupta

Delhi Congress pays tribute to ex-DPCC chief Shiv Charan Gupta

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders pay tribute to Shiv Charan Gupta at Rajiv Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The Congress on Sunday paid tribute to former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president and veteran party leader Shiv Charan Gupta on his 16th death anniversary, with party leaders remembering his contribution to public service and the organisation.

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A floral tribute-paying ceremony was held at Rajiv Bhawan under the leadership of DPCC president Devender Yadav, who said Gupta’s contributions to the Congress and society would always be remembered. Gupta passed away on July 26, 2010.

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Several senior Congress leaders, including former minister Kiran Walia, former MLA Anil Bhardwaj, former MLA Ishraq Khan, Delhi Mahila Congress president Pushpa Singh and district presidents, attended the programme. Members of Gupta’s family, including his grandchildren, were also present on the occasion.

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Recalling Gupta’s political journey, Yadav said he represented the Delhi Sadar constituency in the Third Lok Sabha from 1962 to 1967. He also served as a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, as a deputy minister in the Delhi Government, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 1958 to 1962.

Yadav said Gupta remained committed to the Congress’ ideology throughout his political career, consistently championing issues concerning the weaker and underprivileged sections of society. He added that Gupta’s simplicity, loyalty to the organisation and dedication to public service would continue to inspire Congress workers, and carrying forward his ideals and legacy would be the true tribute to the late leader.

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