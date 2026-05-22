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Home / Delhi / Delhi Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniv, urges residents to plant saplings

Delhi Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniv, urges residents to plant saplings

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:56 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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DPCC president Devender Yadav along with party leaders and workers tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at the DPCC office in New Delhi on Thursday.
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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, calling him a visionary leader who laid the foundation for modern India.

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Yadav garlanded Rajiv Gandhi’s bust at the Sheila Dikshit Auditorium in the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan, and paid floral tributes to his portrait. Earlier, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers at Veer Bhoomi, Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial.

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As part of the observance, Yadav planted a sapling at Town Hall in Chandni Chowk and urged residents to help increase Delhi’s green cover to fight air pollution. He said planting trees was everyone’s responsibility to make the Capital “green and clean”.

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Addressing party workers and leaders, Yadav said Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in a suicide bomb attack at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991, deprived the country of a leader committed to development, peace and democratic values. He added that the day is observed as National Anti-Terrorism Day to promote non-violence and communal harmony.

Yadav said Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to information technology, the Panchayati Raj system and youth participation in nation-building gave new direction to the country’s development and continue to inspire future generations.

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