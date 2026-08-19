Delhi Congress reviews prep for DUSU, MCD polls and SIR

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the political situation, organisational preparedness and strategy for the upcoming SIR exercise, Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

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The meeting also passed a resolution condemning the alleged “purification ritual” conducted at Ramleela Maidan in Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally. Yadav proposed the resolution, which was seconded by AICC SC Department chairman Rajendra Pal Gautam.

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Yadav said the party had strengthened its organisation over the past two years despite several challenges. He said Delhi Congress had been ranked among the top Pradesh Congress Committees in an organisational review conducted under the Congress Connect initiative.

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He alleged that the SIR process in Delhi had led to an attempt to delete more than 45 lakh votes and said Congress workers needed to take up the issue at the booth level. He claimed that 13,031 Congress BLA-2s had actively participated in the exercise.

Yadav said the party had replaced 180 block presidents and now had more than 25,000 people working across district, block, mandalam, sector and other committees. He called for greater representation of women and other sections in preparations for the MCD elections.

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Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the party still had a support base in Delhi. He claimed that all 11,989 booths had recorded more than 15 votes for Congress in the last election. He urged the party to focus on grassroots issues rather than simply taking up issues already highlighted by newspapers.

Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin said the party would have to strengthen its presence at every booth. He also stressed the need to prepare for the DUSU elections scheduled for September and said the NSUI should work actively to strengthen its presence among students.