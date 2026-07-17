Delhi Congress seeks CBI probe into Rs 2K-cr DJB scam

The Delhi Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged Rs 2,000-crore Infrastructure Fund Charges (IFC) scam in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and sought the immediate resignation of Delhi Jal Board Minister Parvesh Verma, holding him politically accountable for the alleged irregularities.

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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav alleged that the scam involved massive revenue losses due to the non-recovery of mandatory Infrastructure Fund Charges from large properties.

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Alleging a nexus between the builder lobby, officials and influential leaders from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, Yadav alleged that the IFC scam deprived the Delhi Jal Board of nearly Rs 2,000 crore that could have been used to improve water supply, sanitation and infrastructure across the Capital.