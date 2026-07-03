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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Congress seeks L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu probe into hospital bedsheet scam

Delhi: Congress seeks L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu probe into hospital bedsheet scam

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:43 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Devender Yadav, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president. File photo
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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Thursday alleged irregularities in the procurement of bedsheets for 28 Delhi government hospitals and urged Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to order a high-level inquiry.

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Yadav alleged that bedsheets were purchased at inflated prices, claiming the same product supplied by one company at Rs 150 per piece was procured by the government at Rs 450 per piece, leading to an alleged commission of around Rs 50 crore.

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He further said about 16.6 lakh bedsheets were procured for nearly 15,500 hospital beds at a cost of around Rs 75 crore, calling the quantity excessive and indicative of financial irregularities.

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Linking the issue to an alleged Rs 560–650 crore health procurement scam, Yadav claimed medicines, equipment and other supplies were purchased through the Central Procurement Agency at rates 200–500 per cent above market prices.

He also targeted both the previous Aam Aadmi Party government and the present BJP-led Delhi Government, alleging that the health sector had been turned into a “cash cow” through corrupt procurement practices. Yadav urged the L-G to set up a high-level inquiry committee and take action against those found responsible.

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