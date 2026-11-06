Delhi Congress seeks relief

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Thursday demanded an impartial probe into the Chawri Bazar building collapse, along with adequate compensation and employment for the families of the deceased, alleging that recurring building accidents in the Capital pointed to corruption and negligence under the BJP-led government.

Two persons were killed and several others injured after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gali Sitara Wali, near Chawri Bazar Metro station, on Thursday morning.

After visiting the accident site, Yadav questioned whether suspending junior and assistant engineers after every such incident was enough to prevent further tragedies. He demanded that the families of the deceased be provided employment and adequate compensation to secure their livelihood, while the injured should receive financial assistance and the best possible medical treatment.

He also asked the government to make public details of compensation announced for victims of previous building collapses and whether the promised assistance had reached the affected families.

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Yadav alleged that the increasing incidents of building collapses in Delhi over the past one-and-a-half years reflected corruption in the BJP-led government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He called for action against the alleged ‘lanter mafia’ involved in illegal construction and claimed that elected representatives from the BJP and AAP were also involved. Questioning Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s response to the incident, he said ordering inquiries and suspending civic officials would not be sufficient unless those responsible were held accountable. Yadav further said the collapse in the crowded Chawri Bazar market, ahead of Diwali, had affected traders and their businesses. He claimed that eight major building collapse incidents had occurred in Delhi in 2026, resulting in more than two dozen deaths.