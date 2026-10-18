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Home / Delhi / Delhi Congress slams ‘Chalo Yamuna’ drive, alleges failure to curb pollution

Delhi Congress slams ‘Chalo Yamuna’ drive, alleges failure to curb pollution

Devender Yadav cites dead fish near Burari, untreated sewage discharge

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:36 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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HPCC president Rao Narendra Singh said this week would be dedicated to strengthening the democratic system. File photo
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Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Saturday termed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s ‘Chalo Yamuna’ cleanliness campaign, scheduled for Sunday, a publicity stunt, alleging the BJP government had failed to take concrete steps to rejuvenate the river over the past one-and-a-half years.

Yadav cited the washing ashore of thousands of dead fish near Burari in North Delhi since October 14, alleging the incident pointed to severe water pollution and depleted dissolved oxygen levels in the Yamuna.

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He said the Delhi government had announced projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore, including 12 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in the Najafgarh region, an upgrade of the Keshopur sewage treatment plant (STP) and the rehabilitation of trunk sewers. However, he alleged that these projects had made little progress on the ground.

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Questioning the impact of a riverbank cleanliness campaign conducted across 28 ghats on June 14, Yadav said removing plastic waste, broken idols and religious offerings from the banks would not address river pollution unless sewage was treated before being discharged into the river.

He claimed that 22 major drains discharged untreated sewage into the Yamuna and criticised the government for failing to take effective measures to prevent the pollution.

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Yadav also pointed to the Rs 6,485 crore allocated to the Delhi Jal Board under the 2026-27 Green Budget for sewage treatment, drain interception and riverfront improvements, alleging that the proposed measures had yet to translate into tangible results.

He said Sunday’s campaign would remain a symbolic exercise unless the government backed its announcements with concrete action to improve the river’s water quality.

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