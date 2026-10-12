Delhi: Congress to launch SIR awareness drive

The Delhi Congress will launch a public awareness campaign on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to help eligible voters verify their documents and voter-list status, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devendra Yadav said on Sunday.

Yadav said the Congress would continue its protests against what it termed flaws in the SIR process and raise questions about the Election Commission’s impartiality and accountability. He said the party’s campaign was aimed at protecting democratic values, constitutional rights and the voting rights of citizens. “The Election Commission is responsible for ensuring transparency and accuracy in electoral rolls. However, no eligible voter should be removed from the list in the name of the revision,” Yadav said, alleging that negligence, discrimination or arbitrariness in the process could affect ordinary citizens and the democratic system. He demanded that the SIR process be transparent, fair and accountable, and that complaints raised by voters be addressed. Referring to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s interventions on electoral transparency and voting rights, Yadav said the Congress was committed to protecting democratic institutions and ensuring that eligible citizens were not deprived of their right to vote. He said party workers in Delhi would reach out to the public, encourage eligible voters to check their documents and electoral-roll status, and take up the grievances of those affected with the authorities concerned. Yadav said the Congress would continue its democratic protests until complaints related to the SIR process were addressed and transparency and accountability were ensured. He maintained that the party would oppose any wrongful deletion of eligible voters from electoral rolls.

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