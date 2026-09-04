Delhi: Connaught Place traders oppose proposal to make Inner Circle vehicle-free

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has opposed a proposal to make the Inner Circle of Connaught Place vehicle-free, saying the move could hurt businesses, worsen congestion on surrounding roads and make the market less accessible to shoppers.

NDTA president Atul Bhargava said the traders’ body had neither been contacted nor consulted by the government or any agency regarding the proposal.

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“There is absolutely no question of making CP Inner Circle vehicle-free,” Bhargava said, arguing that the market was already designed to accommodate both pedestrians and vehicles.

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He said Connaught Place was a large open shopping plaza with covered corridors in front of shops, pedestrian walkways, parking areas and a vehicular road along the Inner Circle. Instead of restricting traffic, the authorities should remove illegal hawkers from pedestrian corridors and take action against vehicles parked outside designated areas, he said.

The traders’ body also claimed that earlier trials of traffic restrictions had affected footfall and created parking difficulties for shoppers, particularly senior citizens, women, children and persons with disabilities.

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Bhargava said restricting vehicles in the Inner Circle could also push traffic towards the Outer Circle and radial roads, worsening congestion in an already busy commercial area.

He further questioned whether shoppers would be willing to park far from the market and walk to the Inner Circle, particularly during Delhi’s hot and humid summer months.

“Will the elite shoppers of CP park far away and walk to the Inner Circle braving the heat, humidity, dust and pollution? It will just kill business and force many shops to shut,” he said.