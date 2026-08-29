Delhi construction workers to get cashless health cover up to Rs 10 lakh

The Delhi Government has begun the process of rolling out a cashless healthcare scheme for around 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and their families, with an annual family treatment cover of up to Rs 10 lakh.

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The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has invited proposals to select a government agency with experience in the health sector to implement and manage the Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme.

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Approved by the Delhi Cabinet in June, the scheme will provide each registered construction worker with individual treatment cover of up to Rs 2 lakh a year. The overall annual treatment cover for the worker’s family will be capped at Rs 10 lakh.

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The scheme will also provide annual health check-ups for workers and their spouses. The cost will be Rs 2,000 for male workers and Rs 2,200 for female workers. Outpatient and hospitalisation treatment will be available to the entire family.

Under the planned system, the selected agency will organise health check-up camps across Delhi and ensure cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals. In emergencies, including workplace accidents, workers will also be able to receive immediate treatment at the nearest non-empanelled hospital.

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A 24-hour toll-free helpline call centre will be set up to assist beneficiaries with healthcare-related needs.

The plan also seeks to take healthcare closer to construction sites. Mobile health units will be deployed in every district and will help take 80 to 100 workers a day from workplaces to the nearest hospital.

A cloud-based platform will also be developed to securely maintain electronic medical records of workers. The system is also intended to encourage unregistered workers to enrol with the board, widening access to the healthcare benefits.