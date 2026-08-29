DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi construction workers to get cashless health cover up to Rs 10 lakh

Delhi construction workers to get cashless health cover up to Rs 10 lakh

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:43 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Delhi Government has begun the process of rolling out a cashless healthcare scheme for around 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and their families, with an annual family treatment cover of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Advertisement

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has invited proposals to select a government agency with experience in the health sector to implement and manage the Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme.

Advertisement

Approved by the Delhi Cabinet in June, the scheme will provide each registered construction worker with individual treatment cover of up to Rs 2 lakh a year. The overall annual treatment cover for the worker’s family will be capped at Rs 10 lakh.

Advertisement

The scheme will also provide annual health check-ups for workers and their spouses. The cost will be Rs 2,000 for male workers and Rs 2,200 for female workers. Outpatient and hospitalisation treatment will be available to the entire family.

Under the planned system, the selected agency will organise health check-up camps across Delhi and ensure cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals. In emergencies, including workplace accidents, workers will also be able to receive immediate treatment at the nearest non-empanelled hospital.

Advertisement

A 24-hour toll-free helpline call centre will be set up to assist beneficiaries with healthcare-related needs.

The plan also seeks to take healthcare closer to construction sites. Mobile health units will be deployed in every district and will help take 80 to 100 workers a day from workplaces to the nearest hospital.

A cloud-based platform will also be developed to securely maintain electronic medical records of workers. The system is also intended to encourage unregistered workers to enrol with the board, widening access to the healthcare benefits.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts