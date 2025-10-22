DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi continues to battle with 'very poor' air, AQI recorded at 335

Delhi continues to battle with 'very poor' air, AQI recorded at 335

IMD predicts mist haze in the morning hours and mainly clear skies during the rest of the day

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:57 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius. Tribune file
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast mist haze in the morning hours and mainly clear skies during the rest of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with a reading of 335 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

