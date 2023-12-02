Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

The air quality in the national capital continued to be under the ‘very poor’ category, offering no respite to the people of Delhi. The air quality index (AQI) was clocked at 372 on Friday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecasted that meteorological factors will not bring any improvements for the capital with outlook for the next six days to be in the ‘very poor’ zone.

The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 2 to 4, it predicted.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be calm during the morning hours and coming from the north directions in Delhi with a wind speed of 08-06 kmph,” the bulletin added.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “The government is monitoring everything and taking action based on the situation. Currently, there is

no stubble-burning pollution and the major contributors of pollution now are vehicle emissions and biomass burning.”

The Central panel, Commission for Air Quality Management, had recently revoked Stage-III, IV of the Graded Response Action Plan in view of the improving air quality after light rain poured in the national capital. However, the pollution has been mounting since yesterday as the AQI was recorded at 398.

The maximum temperature dipped by a degree, stabilising at 25.4°C and minimum temperature at 13.3°C, up by three degrees.

Some parts in Delhi —Anand Vihar (400), Nehru Nagar (426), Patparganj (415), Punjabi Bagh (402) — breached the 400-mark, thus falling into the ‘severe’ category.

#Environment #Pollution