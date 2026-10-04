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Home / Delhi / Delhi coop housing societies directed to conduct safety audits

Delhi coop housing societies directed to conduct safety audits

Compliance reports to be submitted within 3 weeks

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The audit will cover structural, fire and lift safety.
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The Delhi Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has directed all Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) in the Capital to conduct immediate comprehensive safety audits of their buildings and common facilities and submit compliance reports within three weeks.

The direction, issued through a circular dated October 1, follows instructions from the Delhi Government’s Minister for Social Welfare, Welfare for SC/ST, Cooperative and Election, for a comprehensive safety audit of CGHSs.

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The audit will cover structural, fire and lift safety. Societies have been asked to get structural safety audits conducted through qualified structural engineers or agencies, verify valid Fire Safety Certificates/NOCs and functioning of firefighting and safety installations, and ensure that lift inspection and safety certificates are valid and maintenance is up to date.

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The RCS has specifically directed managing committees to inspect buildings and common areas for structural damage, major cracks, seepage, leakage, damage to roofs or external walls and staircases as well as any other condition that may pose a risk to buildings or occupants.

“In case any structural defect, damage or other safety deficiency is noticed, the managing committee shall take immediate remedial action,” the circular states. It further directs societies to immediately report any serious structural or safety deficiency posing an imminent risk to life or property to the competent authority and take necessary precautionary measures.

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Where intervention by a civic or other competent authority is required, managing committees have been asked to approach the DDA, MCD, Delhi Fire Service or the authority concerned and pursue the matter until necessary action is taken.

The RCS also reminded managing committees of their responsibilities under Rule 106 of the Delhi Co-operative Societies Rules, 2007, including regular inspection, timely repair and maintenance of buildings and common facilities, and maintenance of Disaster Management and Fire Prevention Plans.

Societies have also been asked to maintain proper records of inspections, deficiencies detected and remedial action taken. “Managing committees of all societies are hereby directed to ensure that action is taken on the above lines and a compliance report is submitted to this office in a period of three weeks,” the circular said. The directions have been issued to presidents and secretaries of all CGHS.

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