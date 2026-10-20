Delhi cop, accomplice held in abduction, extortion case

A Delhi Police constable posted with the North District Cyber Cell was arrested along with an accomplice in an abduction and extortion case and subsequently placed under suspension, an official said on Monday.

The constable, identified as Moin Ali, was arrested by the Kotwali police on Sunday following a probe into an abduction case registered at the police station, the official said.

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Ali was apprehended using technical intelligence during the investigation, the official said. A city court remanded both accused to judicial custody.