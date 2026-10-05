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Home / Delhi / Delhi cop, accused of misbehaving with woman journalist during protest, promoted

Delhi cop, accused of misbehaving with woman journalist during protest, promoted

ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat, who was accused of allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3, promoted to Additional DCP

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:01 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police official Vivek Bhagat. Photo: Vivek Bhagat/LinkedIn
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The Lieutenant Governor’s office on Monday approved the promotion of 12 DANIPS officers from ACP to Additional DCP.

The promotees include ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat, who was accused of misbehaving with a woman journalist during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3.

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Bhagat was also in the news after he sustained injuries during the CJP’s Sansad Chalo March in July this year.

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The other officers are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta.

The order clarified that the Assistant Commissioners of Police holding the current duty charge would only perform routine duties of the post and would not be authorised to discharge the statutory duties of an Additional DCP.

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The arrangement is temporary and will cease once the Ministry of Home Affairs fills the Additional DCP posts on a regular basis. The officers will not receive any additional pay or claim seniority, pay or allowances attached to the post during the interim arrangement.

The order also stated that the arrangement would not affect their inter-se seniority or date of regular promotion.

The arrangement can be discontinued at any time without assigning any reason, the order said.

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