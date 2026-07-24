Delhi: Cop removed from site after slap video goes viral

A day after a video purportedly showing Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba slapping a woman protester during the ongoing student protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar went viral, he was removed from the protest site, sources said.

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In the video, the woman protester can be seen shouting and objecting to the police behaviour. The incident reportedly took place during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, which drew a large number of students.

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According to sources, Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba has been asked to return to his posting station a day after the video went viral. Lamba, an officer of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS) cadre, has been at the centre of controversy since the video from the Parliament march surfaced.

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During the march, police and security personnel resorted to a lathicharge to prevent the students from proceeding towards Parliament. It was during this confrontation that the video emerged, showing Lamba allegedly slapping a woman protester. The viral video has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many questioning the police conduct during the protest.

Woman hurt in protest stable

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The 21-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march has shown signs of recovery after days of intensive treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, according to a latest health bulletin issued on Thursday. The bulletin, released at 1 pm on July 23, said the patient has shown clinical improvement and was successfully extubated 24 hours earlier. She is now breathing on her own, is conscious and responding appropriately to commands.