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Home / Delhi / Delhi cop shoots wife dead on her birthday, flees spot

Delhi cop shoots wife dead on her birthday, flees spot

Incident captured on CCTV camera

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot his wife dead on her birthday in the middle of a road near Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in East Delhi’s Vinod Nagar area on Monday morning, the police said. A passerby rushed the victim, identified as Priyanka (30), to the hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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According to sources, the cop, posted with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police, has been absconding since the incident. The police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused, Manish Bhati.

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The sources said the couple had left their residence in New Vinod Nagar on Monday morning on a scooter, but got into an argument near the hospital. The constable allegedly stopped the two-wheeler and the duo got off the vehicle. They continued arguing by the roadside.

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During the altercation, the constable allegedly pulled out his service revolver and shot his wife before fleeing the spot.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which reportedly shows the couple stopping by the roadside, getting off the two-wheeler and arguing moments before the accused allegedly opened fire.

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Priyanka, who worked as a teacher at a private school in Ashok Vihar, had married Bhati in 2023. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to harassment over dowry since her marriage, and that they had previously filed a complaint with the women’s cell.

According to them, the matter was later settled following counselling and intervention by relatives. The family further alleged that the accused had been demanding money from them. The police said the allegations were being verified as part of the investigation.

Forensic experts examined the crime scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered. The police are examining the couple’s marital relationship, previous complaints and other possible motives behind the killing.

Senior police officers said multiple teams had been formed to trace the accused.

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