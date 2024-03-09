Delhi cop suspended for ‘kicking’ people offering namaz on road

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 8

The Delhi Police have suspended a sub-inspector after a viral video showed him kicking and assaulting a group of people while they were offering namaz on the road in Delhi on Friday. The video, which circulated widely on the Internet, caused shockwaves, prompting questions about the conduct of the Delhi Police. The incident occurred in the Inderlok area of North Delhi.

A police vehicle damaged during protests on Friday.

In the video, the SI, identified as Manoj Kumar Tomar, can be seen kicking people on their backs and assaulting them in a fit of rage, attempting to disperse the men from praying near a mosque in the area. Another video showed the officer shoving people back as they questioned his actions.

MK Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North district, said, “The police post in-charge, who was seen in the video, has been suspended with immediate effect in relation to the incident today. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken.”

In additional videos from the area, angry protesters blocked the road demanding action against the SI. The police have heightened their presence in the area to maintain law and order.

Sharing the video of the incident on X, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “The motto of Amit Shah’s Delhi Police is peace, service, justice. They are working diligently.” National Conference’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq also condemned the act of the police officer, saying such actions by law enforcement officials sow the seeds of fear, not safety.

