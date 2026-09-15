Delhi cop suspended over firearm reel during BRICS duty

A Delhi Police constable wearing an identity card issued for BRICS Summit 2026 was suspended after a video of him allegedly making a reel while handling a firearm went viral on social media, officials said.

The video shows the constable wearing the summit identity card and drawing a firearm. He had posted two videos on Instagram. In one video recorded during the afternoon, he appeared to show his location and the surrounding area. In the second reel, he was seen holding what appears to be a sniper rifle and aiming it.

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The videos drew criticism on social media, with viewers questioning the appropriateness of posting such footage while deployed for security duties during a high-security international event.

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Officials said the constable is posted at Bangladeshi Cell in the northwest district of the Delhi Police. The department became aware of the matter after the videos surfaced online.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered to examine the circumstances under which the videos were recorded and posted, officials said. The constable has been suspended from duty pending the inquiry.