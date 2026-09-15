DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi cop suspended over firearm reel during BRICS duty

Delhi cop suspended over firearm reel during BRICS duty

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The cop posted two videos on Instagram. Source: X
Advertisement

A Delhi Police constable wearing an identity card issued for BRICS Summit 2026 was suspended after a video of him allegedly making a reel while handling a firearm went viral on social media, officials said.

The video shows the constable wearing the summit identity card and drawing a firearm. He had posted two videos on Instagram. In one video recorded during the afternoon, he appeared to show his location and the surrounding area. In the second reel, he was seen holding what appears to be a sniper rifle and aiming it.

Advertisement

The videos drew criticism on social media, with viewers questioning the appropriateness of posting such footage while deployed for security duties during a high-security international event.

Advertisement

Officials said the constable is posted at Bangladeshi Cell in the northwest district of the Delhi Police. The department became aware of the matter after the videos surfaced online.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered to examine the circumstances under which the videos were recorded and posted, officials said. The constable has been suspended from duty pending the inquiry.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts