 Delhi cop swindled of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of investing in health product business; couple at large : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi cop swindled of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of investing in health product business; couple at large

Delhi cop swindled of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of investing in health product business; couple at large

The assistant superintendent at Delhi Prisons had agreed to capitalise on 15 per cent profits after accused persuaded him about business

Delhi cop swindled of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of investing in health product business; couple at large

Deepak Sharma, posted as assistant superintendent at Delhi Prisons Department was allegedly defrauded by a couple of over Rs 50 lakh. Video grab: X/DeepakJailor



PTI

New Delhi, August 29

A Delhi Police officer has lodged a complaint alleging that a couple defrauded him of over Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of earning huge profits by investing in their health product business, officials said on Tuesday.

Deepak Sharma, posted as assistant superintendent at Delhi Prisons Department, is known for his passion for bodybuilding.

In 2021, he appeared in a reality TV show where he met accused Raunak Gulia who was also a participant, they said.

During the show, Raunak introduced herself as a performer and said that her husband is a known entrepreneur and mogul in the field of healthcare products, police said.

In May 2022, Rounak introduced Sharma to her husband -- Ankit Gulia -- at the launch party of their supplement brand in which Rounak was a director, the FIR, which was registered at Madhu Vihar police station in east Delhi, said.

In January, the woman told Sharma that her husband’s business was flourishing and they were getting a huge profit but required funds so that they could make multiple brands and set up more outlets to earn maximum profit, it stated.

Rounak persuaded the victim that if he can capitalise around Rs 50 lakh then her husband would shell out 10 to 15 per cent profits with no share in losses and also induced him to be a brand ambassador of the said company and brand, the FIR said.

Waiving at the options, Sharma agreed to capitalise the same on 15 per cent.

February onwards, he transferred a sum of Rs 43 lakh into Ankit’s account and Rs 8 lakh in cash on several occasions and some through various transactions from his savings accounts, it said.

In April, when Sharma enquired about the status of the money given to the couple, he realised that he had been defrauded.

Furthermore, Sharma also came to know numerous people have been played by the couple in the same way. Raunak and Ankit are absconding and an investigation is on in the case, police said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

2
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

3
India

Geetika Srivastava to be India's first woman chargé d'affaires in Pakistan

4
Haryana

Haryana: No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

5
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

6
World

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

7
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

8
World

Major outage hits UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled

9
India

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Punjab farmers to get Rs 6,800 per acre for damaged paddy seedlings

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per L...

‘Making absurd claims…’: Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal Pradesh

‘Making absurd claims…’: Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal Pradesh

China had earlier this year also renamed places in Russia an...

IndiGo reports two engine shutdown incidents mid-air, both aircraft land safely

IndiGo reports two engine shutdown incidents mid-air, both aircraft land safely

Glitches reported on Kolkata to Bengaluru and Madurai-Mumbai...

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing, Centre tells Supreme Court

However, the court says lack of electoral democracy cannot b...

India braces for driest August since 1901 amid intensifying El Nino

India braces for driest August since 1901 amid intensifying El Nino

Also, the monsoon this year may end up being the driest sinc...


Cities

View All

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC initiates legal action against makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

4-year-old Bathinda boy Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President

4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Chandigarh: Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear Pul Bangash killings case against Jagdish Tytler on September 6

Manjinder Sirsa appointed BJP national secretary

Impartially evaluate drinking water, sanitary conditions in Tihar Jail: Delhi High Court

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Zimbabwean student enrolled in a college in Punjab’s Ludhiana arrested as bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur